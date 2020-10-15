2020, flipped: 11 good things that have come out of a pandemic year

It’s been quite a roller coaster of a year. With the long list of things that have gone wrong or ended badly, we wanted to take some time to highlight some good things that have come out of this year, because of a pandemic.

1. Drive-ins, puzzles and board games made a strong comeback.

Attendees wait on their cars prior to a screening of the movie "Grease" at a pop-up drive-in theatre. (Photo by Josh Brasted/Getty Images) (2020 Josh Brasted)

2. We kicked off our “Something Good,” initiative, which highlights people doing good things.

Hear about all the wonderful things people are doing by clicking here.

Follow “Something Good” on Facebook and YouTube!

3. As much of the country shut down, distilleries around the country began mass producing hand sanitizer, instead of liquor, as people across the nation looked high and low to find some.

Abby Gruppuso, Head of operations at the Better Man Distilling Company, tests a finished bottle of hand sanitizer (Photo by Al Bello/Getty Images) (2020 Getty Images)

4. People everywhere recognized how difficult homeschooling is, and began giving teachers the praise they’ve deserved all along.

5. Health care workers got the praise they deserved, too.

A nurse wears personal protective equipment as she cares for a COVID-19 patient in the ICU at Regional Medical Center in San Jose, California. (2020 Getty Images)

6. Many, in an attempt to social distance, refrained from going to the salon and embraced their natural hair color.

7. Musicians entertained us with concerts via social media livestreaming.

Singer and Songwriter Sturgill Simpson performs a livestream concert without an audience at the Ryman Auditorium in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images) (2020 Getty Images)

8. People ventured out into the fresh air and got more active.

9. Crayola gave us some new colors that would allow children to “accurately color themselves into the world.”

10. We found new and creative ways to celebrate birthdays.

People gather for the drive-by birthday party for World War II veteran Lt. Colonel Sam Sachs (2nd R), who turned 105. The planned birthday celebration inside his retirement home was cancelled due to the spread of COVID-19, but members of the community turned out on foot and in vehicles outside the home to help him celebrate as he watched from the porch. He also received thousands of cards from well wishers across the country. (Photo by Mario Tama/Getty Images) (2020 Getty Images)

11. John Krasinski shared his YouTube series “Some Good News,” which came right when we needed it most.