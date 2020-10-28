KSAT Kids Home Science: How to make a fog machine

SAN ANTONIO – Hello parents, teachers and students!
Are you looking for something fun to do at home that has a little bit of science behind it?
Well, check out how to make a do it yourself fog machine, a great Halloween demonstration courtesy of Steve Spangler and Sick Science!
Be sure to check out GMSA@9 on Wednesdays when Meteorologist Kaiti Blake does the demonstrations and explains the science behind it. To view the video, click on the player above.
How to make a DIY Fog Machine
Here’s what you’ll need:
- water
- dry ice
- dish soap
- a shoelace
- a large container
Note: This is a demonstration that needs parent supervision.