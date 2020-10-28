44ºF

KSAT Kids Home Science: How to make a fog machine

Check out this cool Halloween demonstration

Kaiti Blake, Meteorologist

Ben Spicer, Digital Journalist

SAN ANTONIO – Hello parents, teachers and students!

Are you looking for something fun to do at home that has a little bit of science behind it?

Well, check out how to make a do it yourself fog machine, a great Halloween demonstration courtesy of Steve Spangler and Sick Science!

Be sure to check out GMSA@9 on Wednesdays when Meteorologist Kaiti Blake does the demonstrations and explains the science behind it. To view the video, click on the player above.

How to make a DIY Fog Machine

Here’s what you’ll need:

  • water
  • dry ice
  • dish soap
  • a shoelace
  • a large container

Note: This is a demonstration that needs parent supervision.

About the Authors: