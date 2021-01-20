Blue Skies of Texas hosts civil rights walk

SAN ANTONIO – A local retirement community honored the life and legacy of the civil rights icon with a walk for freedom on Monday.

The morning walk marked the inaugural “Walk for Freedom.” Participants wore face masks, made signs and walked to pay their respects to Dr. King.

According to the community, the group walked in partnership with The United Way and The San Antonio Virtual Walk.

Sarah Manski, director of marketing for Blue Skies of Texas, said attendees wanted to honor King, even if the celebration did not look like it once did.

”But we still have that spirit,” Manski said. “We are social distancing we’re walking in pods of people around our walk so, we’re staying far away, but we’re still connected in this really incredible way that I think that also really speaks to Dr. King’s message.”

