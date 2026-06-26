Bexar County drivers cited through illegal speed cameras to receive refund

BEXAR COUNTY, Texas – More than 50 drivers who paid fines after receiving traffic citations in Bexar County for speeding soon should be getting their money back.

Bexar County commissioners voted Tuesday to issue refunds to 57 people who were cited through a now-illegal Light Detection and Ranging system (LIDAR) camera system.

KSAT 12 News first reported on the system in February 2025, when Precinct 3 Constable Mark Vojvodich showed off the equipment.

He said at the time that it was needed to catch what he called “road bullies,” or people who drive dangerously without regard for others.

The LIDAR scanning system used a camera that was capable of monitoring the speeds of drivers in up to five lanes of traffic at a time, then snapping photos of those who were exceeding the speed limit.

Vojvodich said the images would be scrutinized by humans before being mailed out to offenders.

Although Texas already had laws in place outlawing red light cameras, Vojvodich insisted the LIDAR system, which is mobile, escaped those restrictions.

However, after challenges by a state lawmaker and Bexar County’s district attorney, Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton ruled earlier this year that the LIDAR system is, indeed, illegal in Texas.

Meanwhile, 57 people who had been cited paid the fines, which ranged from $146 to $336.

The total amount of the money to be refunded is $11,480.

It is unclear when or how the drivers will be reimbursed.

Previous coverage of this story on KSAT: