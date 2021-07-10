Where to get a blueberry muffin in San Antonio to celebrate National Blueberry Muffin Day

SAN ANTONIO – Did you know blueberry is the number one favorite muffin flavor in the United States?

One draw of this delicious pastry is that it can double as a breakfast food or dessert and healthy fruit is its main ingredient.

National Blueberry Muffin Day doesn’t have clear origins, but it was adapted from Europe when settlers started to include blueberries in their recipes. According to Daysoftheyear.com, the berries eventually found their way into muffins once Europeans came to America.

Now, the holiday is meant to be celebrated by baking or sharing muffins with friends and appreciating the ingredients and care that went into making the muffins.

If you’re not one for baking, there are several bakeries in San Antonio where you can get your blueberry muffin fix, but only one has a special in celebration of this day.

Meemo’s Bakery will have a buy one, get one free promotion for blueberry muffins all day on July 11 from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.. They are located at 2611 Wagon Wheel Street.

