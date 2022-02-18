KSAT Insider spins Prize Wheel, wins Thompson San Antonio staycation 🛏

Spinning the wheel is a membership benefit reserved for Insiders. Join today for free and watch each spin on SA Live!

Despite the initial skepticism from her husband, Barbara Dedrick took a chance and entered a KSAT Insider Prize Wheel sweepstakes.

Her belief in luck gave her the opportunity to spin the fabulous Prize Wheel and win this week – and just in time for her birthday and wedding anniversary.

Dedrick moved from California about three years ago and said she’s enjoyed living in the Alamo City. As a member of this community, she crochets hats to donate to cancer patients and restores old cars with her husband.

Watch her (virtually) spin the wheel and win in the video above. And a special thanks to this month’s sponsor, Thompson San Antonio - Riverwalk, who provided $4,840 worth of potential prizes!

You can be the next Prize Wheel winner 😎

The next contestant will be selected on Monday but you have to be a KSAT Insider to win. Visit the KSAT Insider Prize Wheel web page to join for free and unlock the entry form for the next round.

Ad

Also, remember to verify your email address after joining so that we can alert you on future Prize Wheel spins.

Current members simply need to visit the page and log in to access the next round’s entry form. Good luck!

Related Content