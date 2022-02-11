KSAT Insider wins $500 Thompson spa day from Prize Wheel 💆‍♀️

With active young grandchildren keeping her busy during the week, Maria Recio set her heart on winning a spa day from the KSAT Insider Prize Wheel.

KSAT 12 called her this week and, as luck would have it, she won exactly that!

All the way from Corpus Christi, Recio supports our station by watching KSAT 12 and keeping up with the KSAT Weather Authority coverage. She frequents San Antonio to visit her brother and loves to attend Fiesta for the live Tejano music.

Watch her (virtually) spin the wheel and win in the video above. And a special thanks to this month’s sponsor, Thompson San Antonio - Riverwalk, who provided $4,840 worth of potential prizes!

