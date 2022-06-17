Great Graduates 2022: Remy White, Saint Mary’s Hall

A Saint Mary’s Hall graduate has gone above and beyond for the San Antonio community — keeping and maintaining about 115 hours of community service.

Remy White has devoted her time to help both local students and local animals.

“My dog is actually from Snipsa, so we always give back to them and SA Pets Alive as well. Just a lot of animal shelters in San Antonio as well as snack packs for kids. And we put together food packages for kids who need it for who have food insecurity at public schools, other schools in the San Antonio community,” White said.

Remy is a decorated student, community member and athlete. Remy has dyslexia, but she does not let it slow her down.

“For me, I flip some numbers and letters when I read. I would completely take sentences out of texts. I would put one sentence way down the page, so I had to kind of go back and read through it. So it does take me a little bit longer to read. It does take me a little bit longer to process information. So I do have special help,” White said.

Next year, Remy is set to attend the University of Oklahoma, where she is going to study global energy, environment and resources. She said she wants to be a helicopter pilot for the Coast Guard following graduation.