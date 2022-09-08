Celebrities react to the passing of Queen Elizabeth II

Queen Elizabeth II seen driving her Range Rover car as she attends day 2 of the Royal Windsor Horse Show in Home Park, Windsor Castle on July 2, 2021 in Windsor, England. (Photo by Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images)

Long live the queen!

After living a full 96 years of life, Queen Elizabeth II died on Thursday, Sept. 8 surrounded by her family of loved ones at Balmoral Castle.

She was the longest-reigning monarch in England’s history and was beloved around the world.

The BBC played the national anthem, “God Save the Queen,” over a portrait of her in full regalia as her death was announced, and the flag over Buckingham Palace was lowered to half-staff as the second Elizabethan age came to a close.

Of course, celebrities and politicians have taken to social media to send condolences to the queen and her family, as well as admire the pillar or strength that she was during her reign.

Here are a few tributes to the queen.

Mick Jagger

For my whole life Her Majesty, Queen Elizabeth II has always been there. In my childhood I can recall watching her wedding highlights on TV. I remember her as a beautiful young lady, to the much beloved grandmother of the nation. My deepest sympathies are with the Royal family. pic.twitter.com/3JLILZDKwK — Mick Jagger (@MickJagger) September 8, 2022

Kylie Minogue

The occasions I had the honour of being in the presence of Queen Elizabeth II, her energy, compassion and aura had a most singular brilliance. I was, and am, in awe. My deepest condolences to family and friends. Rest in Peace. — Kylie Minogue (@kylieminogue) September 8, 2022

Cher

Am Sad About The Passing Of Queen Elizabeth II.I Had Honor Of Meeting Her.

I Was In Long Line of Ppl

Waiting 2 Meet Her,Yet

When She Got 2 Me,She Asked Me Pertinent Questions,& Seemed Genuinely Interested In Talking 2 Me.I’m Proud She Was a🐂& Happy She Had a Great Sense Of Humor — Cher (@cher) September 8, 2022

Sir Paul McCartney

God bless Queen Elizabeth II

May she rest in peace

Long live The King



Paul McCartney pic.twitter.com/fK9wXqkAsa — Paul McCartney (@PaulMcCartney) September 8, 2022

Barbara Streisand

Sad to hear about the passing of Queen Elizabeth II. She was a constant for us all. Respected around the world. May she rest in peace. Barbra. pic.twitter.com/LCizXL0u1N — Barbra Streisand (@BarbraStreisand) September 8, 2022

Whoopi Goldberg

Several years ago, I met Queen Elizebeth at The Royal Variety Performance of 2009. As she approached me, all i could think of was WTH?? I’m an American kid from the projects and I’m in the company of the Queen of England. I was in awe. Rest In Peace. God Save the King — Whoopi Goldberg (@WhoopiGoldberg) September 8, 2022

Victoria Beckham

Today is a very sad day for the entire world. I’m deeply saddened by the passing of our beloved Monarch, Her Majesty The Queen. She will be remembered for her steadfast loyalty and service and my thoughts are with the royal family at this time. pic.twitter.com/ObZSKqNaNy — Victoria Beckham (@victoriabeckham) September 8, 2022

Elton John

Paddington Bear

