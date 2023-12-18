Animal lovers, would you use this service for an ailing pet ready to cross the rainbow bridge?

The holiday season can sometimes be tough for animal lovers who are seeing their pets advance in age and get to the time in their life where they are in too much pain to be functional.

It gets even tougher when a call to a veterinarian leads to more angst because appointments are so backed up, it takes a while to go see that veterinarian and end the suffering for their pets.

But for any animal lover in this predicament, they might not know about a service that could be beneficial.

In 2009, an organization was founded in Florida called “Lap of Love,” which provides in-home euthanasia and hospice care services.

The organization now operates in 37 states to help pet owners provide a way to end any suffering their loved one is going through in a quicker time, rather than waiting for a veterinarian appointment.

With that in mind, we want to get feedback of animal lovers who have used such services.

Would you recommend this to other pet parents who never knew about it? Did it help bring some peace and comfort? Let us know below and maybe you can help out other animal lovers who are struggling with an ailing pet.