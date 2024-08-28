UTSA researchers find using bird feeders in backyards bolsters population in San Antonio

SAN ANTONIO – Bird feeders serve many purposes in people’s backyards. Some families like the way they look, and others enjoy watching what kind of birds they can attract.

But in an urban area like San Antonio, does using them help or hurt the bird population in our city?

Researchers at the University of Texas at San Antonio looked at the effects and found that despite our growing urban footprint, we are still a pretty birdie city.

They found that, for the most part, feeders put out in San Antonio backyards attract a wide variety of birds, even in an urban area.

“In our study, we saw over two years, over 6000 birds from about 40 different species,” said Jennifer Smith, a UTSA assistant professor and avian ecologist. “And so that’s quite good for an urban area.”

Smith worked with UTSA Master’s student Amanda Lamberson on backyard bird feeding research for two years.

“We picked two kinds of food that are, typically provided in San Antonio, it’s mixed seed and Niger seed,” Lamberson said. “And so both did increase or basically increase the abundance of birds present like immediately within those yards.”

Birds like Lesser Goldfinches, White Winged Doves and Northern Cardinals were some of the most common species spotted.

But Smith said there isn’t one clear answer to whether we should put more bird feeders out. More needs to be studied.

Lamberson points out that planting native plants for our environment is also crucial.

“Focusing on planting native trees, you know, fruit-bearing trees that, you know, provide (a) host of insects,” Lamberson said.

One thing is certain: studying the bird population is essential.

Smith said that a healthy bird population is a good indicator of the health of our environment and human population.

“It could indicate that there’s pollution either in the air or in the water, which is humans we care about, too,” Smith said. “That could be important for us as humans to consider for our own health, too.”

If you want to put a bird feeder out, the ladies suggest cleaning it at least once a week with soap and hot water to prevent disease spread. They also suggest using a mixed seed bag because it will attract a variety of birds.