ABC of Southwest Texas’ Walk for Autism brings thousands together under ‘Fiesta Together’ theme

SAN ANTONIO – What started as a gathering of 200 people in 2003 has grown into one of San Antonio’s most powerful community celebrations — and this year, the ABC of Southwest Texas Walk for Autism is bigger than ever.

The annual event, held under this year’s “Fiesta Together” theme, has outgrown multiple venues over the years — from Traders Village to Palo Alto College to the Frost Bank Center.

This year, the walk moves to Retama Park, with overflow parking available at IKEA and River City Church. Accessible shuttles will also be on-site.

The event kicks off at 3 p.m. on Saturday, April 18.

A space made by the community, for the community

For Percy De La Luna, community engagement manager for ABC of Southwest Texas, the Walk for Autism is personal.

“I myself am on the autism spectrum, and there is nothing quite like getting to love my community every day,” De La Luna said.

Having been diagnosed later in life, De La Luna had never experienced an event like this growing up, and attending for the first time was emotional.

“I didn’t grow up getting to go to these walks,” De La Luna said. “I got diagnosed much later on in life. And so there was like a 10-year-old me partying alongside the other 10 year olds.”

One moment from the event stuck with him.

“I got to talk to a mom and she said that this was one of those events where her kid was the normal one because everyone’s kid was just like hers,” he said. “This was a space made by this community for this community.”

Chelsea Steele, with ABC of Southwest Texas, said the event is open to everyone, not just families with a direct connection to autism.

“Our walk for autism is aimed to get in front of parents, caretakers, grandparents, anyone that has somebody that’s on the spectrum or has a diagnosis or, you know, suspected diagnosis, but it can be for anybody that feels like they want to be part of a community,” Steele said. “So I think that’s what ABC celebrates and represents — that every child is unique and different and we’re going to celebrate that child."

‘Little posses,’ big love

One of the most visible — and heartwarming — sights at the walk is the sea of custom shirts families wear to honor their loved ones.

“There are families that are all wearing these incredible shirts with their loved one’s face on it and I call them little posses because you see the child who inspired it all and just a whole family of neighbors, teachers, of their friends, all decked out just for them. What a beautiful way to say I love you,” De La Luna said.

Steele said that visible show of solidarity is at the heart of what the walk represents.

“That’s the beauty in it is that it’s not just families that have a child that is on the spectrum or has a diagnosis,” Steele said. “It’s everybody in the community showing up. It’s very symbolic saying, ‘Hey, you’re not walking alone. We’re walking right there with you.’”

A national anthem, a moment of inspiration

For Jonathan Cazares, the walk is where his two worlds — family and friends — come together in the most unexpected, meaningful way.

“Having my family and friends meet at my walk is really crazy thinking that they would never meet and that they would never ever wear a shirt I made for them and it’s just awesome. It’s a really special feeling,” Cazares said.

Cazares, who is on the autism spectrum, also performs the national anthem to kick off the event each year — a moment that inspires others in the community.

“They get to look at Jonathan singing and go, ‘Well, if he can do that, I can do it,’” De La Luna said. “It is truly an inspiration.”

Even after years of performing, the nerves don’t fully go away.

“I still get really nervous to this day,” Cazares said. “But I also pretend that there’s just a little bit of people.”

Last year, 12,000 people attended the walk.

Free programs, funded by the community

Beyond the celebration, the walk serves a critical purpose: keeping ABC of Southwest Texas’ programs running — all of which are free to families.

“We don’t ever charge any money. All of our programs are free,” Steele said. “So that’s how we keep our programs alive is through events like our walk.”

Donations and participation fund a wide range of services, including an autism support program, bereavement care and support groups, home fire safety programs, toilet training classes and case management connecting families to resources.

“If they have a child that has a suspected diagnosis or they’ve been diagnosed with something on the spectrum, we can help them break down disabilities, how to navigate life with that,” Steele said.

The organization also provides support for families who have lost a child.

“Any family that’s lost a child, zero to 17, we could help them with counseling,” Steele said. “We could help with cremation, burial plots, all of that stuff, and that’s free, of course.”

Party with a purpose

De La Luna puts it simply: this event is about fun, family and leaving with more than you came with.

“You know the phrase is party with a purpose — come party with a purpose,“ he said. ”This is a space for families to create a community like no other.”

“The goal is for families to leave this space with a pretzel in hand and flyers of all these incredible resources for their families and a smile on their face,” De La Luna said.

How to support ABC of Southwest Texas

🗓️ April 18, 2026

📍Retama Park

🎟️ Free admission