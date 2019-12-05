Treat yourself! More than 20 places to brunch around downtown after Rock ‘n’ Roll Marathon
SAN ANTONIO – Whether you run a 5k, 10k, half-marathon or a full marathon, afterward you want to eat treat yourself with a great meal.
This weekend the Rock 'n' Roll Marathon will host thousands of runners downtown.
For those looking for a spot to eat afterward, no worries, we have you covered.
Here’s a list of places who serve brunch and some do take reservations.
- Tycoon Flats - 2926 N. Saint Mary’s St.
- La Panaderia - 301 E. Houston St.
- Nola Brunch & Beignets - 111 Kings Court
- Scratch Kitchen - 607 W. Russell Place
- Guenther House - 205 E. Guenther
- Las Canarias - 112 College St.
- Madhatters Tea House & Cafe - 302 Beauregard St.
- Liberty Bar - 1111 S. Alamo St.
- Bite - 1012 S. Presa St.
- Candlelight Coffeehouse - 3011 N. Saint Mary’s
- The Good Kind - 1127 S. Saint Mary’s
- Feast (Sunday only brunch) - 1024 S. Alamo St.
- Sabor Cocinabar - 4331 McCoullough Ave.
- Halcyon - 1414 S. Alamo St.
- Rosella at the Rand - 114 Houston St.
- Rebelle - 300 E. Travis St.
- Tony G’s Soul Food - 915 S. Hackberry
- Acenar - 146 E. Houston St.
- Barbaro - 2720 McCullough Ave.
- Boiler House - 312 Pearl Pkwy. Bldg. 3
- Botika - 303 Pearl Pkwy.
- Grayze - 521 E. Grayson St.
- Southerleigh - 136 E. Grayson St.
- 5 Points Local - 1017 N. Flores St.
- Cured - 306 Pearl Pkwy.
- Luther’s Cafe - 1503 N. Main Ave.
