Food

Treat yourself! More than 20 places to brunch around downtown after Rock ‘n’ Roll Marathon

Erica Hernandez, Digital Journalist

(Photo from Pexels)

SAN ANTONIO – Whether you run a 5k, 10k, half-marathon or a full marathon, afterward you want to eat treat yourself with a great meal.

This weekend the Rock 'n' Roll Marathon will host thousands of runners downtown.

For those looking for a spot to eat afterward, no worries, we have you covered.

Here’s a list of places who serve brunch and some do take reservations.

  • Tycoon Flats - 2926 N. Saint Mary’s St.
  • La Panaderia - 301 E. Houston St.
  • Nola Brunch & Beignets - 111 Kings Court
  • Scratch Kitchen - 607 W. Russell Place
  • Guenther House - 205 E. Guenther
  • Las Canarias - 112 College St.
  • Madhatters Tea House & Cafe - 302 Beauregard St.
  • Liberty Bar - 1111 S. Alamo St.
  • Bite - 1012 S. Presa St.
  • Candlelight Coffeehouse - 3011 N. Saint Mary’s
  • The Good Kind - 1127 S. Saint Mary’s
  • Feast (Sunday only brunch) - 1024 S. Alamo St.
  • Sabor Cocinabar - 4331 McCoullough Ave.
  • Halcyon - 1414 S. Alamo St.
  • Rosella at the Rand - 114 Houston St.
  • Rebelle - 300 E. Travis St.
  • Tony G’s Soul Food - 915 S. Hackberry
  • Acenar - 146 E. Houston St.
  • Barbaro - 2720 McCullough Ave.
  • Boiler House - 312 Pearl Pkwy. Bldg. 3
  • Botika - 303 Pearl Pkwy.
  • Grayze - 521 E. Grayson St.
  • Southerleigh - 136 E. Grayson St.
  • 5 Points Local - 1017 N. Flores St.
  • Cured - 306 Pearl Pkwy.
  • Luther’s Cafe - 1503 N. Main Ave.

