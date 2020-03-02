Blue Bell’s brand new flavor is a twist to cookie dough ice cream

SAN ANTONIO – Blue Bell is overloading its brand new ice cream flavor.

The company on Monday released its newest concoction, the cookie dough overload, which features three cookie dough flavors.

The flavor will include classic vanilla ice cream, hints of brown sugar, chocolate chip cookie dough, peanut butter cookie dough and fudge cookie dough.

Starbucks at San Antonio Zoo to open Monday

It will be available in half-gallons and pints starting Monday, but for a limited time.

Joe Robertson, executive director of advertising and marketing, said this is Blue Bell’s first new flavor of the year.

“And, we still have more to come, along with the return of other fan favorites,” he said in a news release.