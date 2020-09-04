Taco Bell removing even more items from its menu starting Nov. 5

In July, Taco Bell announced that it would begin revamping its menu in the coming months to make room for innovations and streamlined restaurant experience, and the chain is now putting its finishing touches and removing even more beloved items by November.

Starting Nov. 5, Taco Bell will be getting rid of the following items:

Mexican pizza

pico de gallo

shredded chicken

The chain says by getting rid of its Mexican Pizza, it will cut down on the packaging it uses for the menu item.

“Currently, Mexican Pizza packaging accounts for over 7 million pounds of paperboard material per year in the U.S.,” Taco Bell said in a news release.

The Mexican Pizza combo will be replaced with a Doritos Locos Tacos Supreme combo.

Taco Bell says fresh tomatoes will be replacing its pico de gallo. The Shredded Chicken Soft Taco, Shredded Chicken Burrito, and Shredded Chicken Quesadilla Melt will also be off the menu by Nov. 5.

But with these losses come new items to the chain’s menu, such as the Chicken Chipotle Melt, the Dragonfruit Freeze and green sauce, which will be available regionally.

The Dragonfruit Freeze will be available starting Sept. 24, and the Chicken Chipotle Melt and green sauce will be making their way to customers’ hands on Nov. 5.

Taco Bell says it is also testing the return of its Quesalupa in Knoxville, Tennessee, starting Sept. 24 before bringing it back to menus nationwide next year.

If you’re missing your Quesarito and 7-Layer Burrito, the chain says you can still order them by customizing your order on its mobile app.

Click here for more information on Taco Bell’s menu changes.