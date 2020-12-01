Starbucks giving away free coffee to frontline healthcare workers throughout December

SAN ANTONIO – Starbucks has announced it will hand out free coffee to frontline healthcare workers, including doctors, nurses, first responders and hospital staff, throughout December.

The coffee giant on Tuesday said that employees can receive a free tall coffee, hot or iced, as a thank you for their “significant efforts” during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“It has been an extraordinarily difficult year, especially for the front-line responders who are serving our communities,” Virginia Tenpenny, Starbucks vice president of global social impact, said in a news release. “We want to show our deep gratitude for those who support and protect us every day with a small gesture of kindness and a cup of coffee.”

Those eligible include doctors, nurses, public health workers, pharmacists, dispatchers, firefighters, paramedics, police officers, dentists, dental hygienists, active-duty military, mental health workers (therapist, psychologist, social worker, counselor, etc.) and hospital staff (janitor, housekeeping, security, etc.).

Guests can redeem the offer at company-operated locations and select licensed stores. They must identify themselves as frontline healthcare workers, the release states.

