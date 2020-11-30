Community Labs offering asymptomatic testing at AT&T Center

SAN ANTONIO – We are seeing a rise in COVID-19 cases around the country and around Bexar County and now there is a new push to test those without symptoms.

Three large scale local sites are open and free to the public for testing.

“I instantly booked an appointment, I walked through, I basically didn’t wait at all and I walked up and was able to take a test at no charge, and didn’t get asked for insurance or anything, so it was great,” said Barry Pryce, who only waited in line at the AT&T Center for five minutes to get his free COVID test.

The week leading up to Thanksgiving there were 5,700 people tested at the sites. It is important to mention though this community testing is just for people without symptoms.

“People without symptoms are welcome here at the AT&T Center, Monday through Friday 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. and at Cuellar and Ramirez Community Centers Monday through Friday 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.,” Mary Ulman Japhet with Community Labs said.

This is a test to stop the virus from spreading.

‘If we can identify those folks by testing through community labs and other resources like it we will be able to identify those people who are positive for COVID-19 even though they’re not showing symptoms and we can then isolate that they can self-quarantine,” Japhet said.

And the hope is to try and test as many people as possible.

“Community Labs’ capacity is to test about 6000 samples a day by Dec. 1. A little later this week it will be 12,000 samples a day,” Japhet said.

And this is an opportunity that so many are already taking advantage of.

“I wanted that peace of mind, to know it’s a global pandemic and no one safe, we’re all human and so I would encourage everyone can get a test and that way they can know and plan accordingly,” Pryce said.