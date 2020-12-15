45ºF

Popular San Antonio breakfast restaurant to open third location on Friday

Magnolia Pancake Haus to open new restaurant in Cibolo

Magnolia Pancake Haus was ranked as the most popular restaurant for breakfast in Texas.
SAN ANTONIO – Fans of breakfast in the Cibolo area will soon have a new spot to enjoy.

Magnolia Pancake Haus announced on its Facebook page that a third location is opening on Friday, Dec. 18.

The popular breakfast restaurant will bring its delicious pancakes to Cibolo right off I-35 just north of 3009.

Magnolia Pancake Haus has been a staple in San Antonio for 20 years with its first location on Embassy Oaks and the second on Huebner Road.

