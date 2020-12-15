Popular San Antonio breakfast restaurant to open third location on Friday

SAN ANTONIO – Fans of breakfast in the Cibolo area will soon have a new spot to enjoy.

Magnolia Pancake Haus announced on its Facebook page that a third location is opening on Friday, Dec. 18.

The popular breakfast restaurant will bring its delicious pancakes to Cibolo right off I-35 just north of 3009.

Magnolia Pancake Haus has been a staple in San Antonio for 20 years with its first location on Embassy Oaks and the second on Huebner Road.

Related: