Torchy’s Tacos to open 4th San Antonio location in early 2021

SAN ANTONIO – Another Torchy’s Tacos is heading to the Alamo City, this time in the Medical Center.

The Austin-based taco chain announced its newest San Antonio location is set to open in February 2021.

It will be housed at 8435 Wurzbach Road, situated between Fredericksburg Road and Sid Katz Drive.

The company is now hiring for the new location. For more information, click here.

Torchy’s, which started as a food truck in Austin in 2006, first arrived in San Antonio in 2014 with a Lincoln Heights spot. Two other locations are at The Rim and Sonterra.

Its Green Chile Queso and Diablo Sauce are also sold at Whole Foods stores in Texas.

