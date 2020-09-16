89ºF

Torchy’s Tacos queso, diablo hot sauce now sold at Whole Foods in San Antonio

Green Chile Queso is a ‘top seller,’ Austin-based chain says

Rebecca Salinas, Digital Journalist

Torchy's Tacos will sell its Green Chile Queso and Diablo Sauce at Whole Foods in Texas.
SAN ANTONIO – A taste of the Torchy’s Tacos brand can now be found at Whole Foods.

The Austin-based taco chain has announced its Green Chile Queso and Diablo Sauce will be available at Whole Foods stores in Texas, Arkansas, Oklahoma and Louisiana.

The queso will go for $7.99 for an 11.5-ounce jar found in the refrigerated section, while the Diablo Sauce will cost Torchy’s fans $9.99 for a 6.7-ounce bottle.

The chain says the queso has remained a “top seller” since Torchy’s birth as a food truck in Austin in 2006.

“In those early days, our Green Chile Queso became our calling card – when guests would try our tacos and queso, we’d often hear, ‘That’s damn good!’ It’s been a fan favorite ever since," Mike Rypka, founder of Torchy’s Tacos, said. "To see our Green Chile Queso and Diablo Sauce hit the shelves at Whole Foods, another hometown Austin brand, is incredibly exciting, and we can’t wait for fans to enjoy at home.”

San Antonio is home to two Whole Foods locations, at the Quarry and the Vineyard Shopping Center, and three Torchy’s Tacos, located in Lincoln Heights, The Rim and on Sonterra.

