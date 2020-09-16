Mountain Dew, Red Lobster announce Mountain Dew-garita... who asked for this?

SAN ANTONIO – Seafood and soda lovers unite? Mountain Dew and Red Lobster are shaking things up to give customers a twist on a classic: a margarita made with Mountain Dew, available at Red Lobster restaurants.

Both companies took to social media at 8 a.m. on Tuesday (It’s 5 o’clock somewhere, right?) announcing the collaboration.

“We are ready to shake things up with our new buds at @redlobster! BTW, still dreaming about our last Cheddar Bay Biscuit #RedLobsterDewGarita,” Mountain Dew announced on social media.

Red Lobster gave a short description of what to expect from the drink, but we’ll leave the taste test up to you. However, the company did say that not all locations would be able to accommodate the new drink immediately.

“It’s big. It’s green. And it tastes even more incredible than it looks! Introducing the NEW! DEW Garita @MountainDew Get yours today*, along with all of your favorite PepsiCo drinks! #RedLobsterDewGarita* May not be immediately available in all restaurants,” Red Lobster tweeted.

In a year filled with uncertainty, could a soda and seafood giant save 2020?

