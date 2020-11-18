Yes, Whataburger has a secret menu. Here’s what’s on it

SAN ANTONIO – It’s common knowledge that In-N-Out has a secret menu but did you know Texas' beloved burger chain Whataburger does too? 🤯

KSAT reached out to Whataburger and confirmed that there are secret menu items that aren’t openly advertised or seen on printed menus.

Here are the secret menu items and their descriptions, provided directly by Whataburger:

Grilled Cheese with Grilled Vegetables - Our Grilled Cheese has been a popular menu item for quite some time, and many of our fans like to add our fresh grilled vegetables.

Whatachick’n Strips & Pancakes - Our fans create their own spin on the Southern classic Chicken and Waffles with Whataburger’s WhataChick’n Strips & Pancakes during our breakfast hours from 11 p.m. to 11 a.m.

Breakfast on a Bun Ranchero - Some customers like to heat things up by adding Whataburger’s Picante Sauce and fresh jalapeños to our Breakfast on a Bun to make it Ranchero- style.

Bunless Bacon and Cheese Whataburger - Our famous Whataburger is our top-seller, but removing the bun and adding bacon are just a few of the ways people customize. For convenience, the Bunless Whataburger is served on a platter.

A spokesperson for Whataburger said these secret menu items are available year-round.

