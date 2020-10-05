Survey reveals how Texans really feel about In-N-Out, Joe Rogan and Castro brothers

Texas – It’s probably common knowledge at this point that Texans love Whataburger but what you might not know is that they don’t hate In-N-Out Burger as much as it may seem.

A new poll from the Center for Public Opinion asked 1,000 Texans to give their impressions on the presidential race, but it also surveyed the same people about national politicians, prominent Texans and brands with options for “favorable,” “unfavorable,” “no opinion” and “never heard of.”

Whataburger topped the favorable list out of all 17 people and brands that were included followed closely by H-E-B. The only thing that came close to the approval given to the burger chain and Texas grocer was the Tex-Mex staple - queso.

There you have it - Whataburger, H-E-B, and queso are what Texans love most.

One of the more interesting takeaways from the poll is that not as many people dislike In-N-Out as some may think.

Nearly half of the people who were polled (49%) responded “favorable” for In-N-Out while a small majority had “no opinion.”

When it comes to prominent Texans, billionaire businessman and owner of the Dallas Cowboys, Jerry Jones ranked high on the unfavorable list with 33% saying they have an unfavorable view and just 23% saying “favorable.”

The runner up in the unfavorable category was Mark Cuban, another billionaire businessman and majority owner of the Dallas Mavericks. Twenty-seven percent said they had an unfavorable impression of him but he also had more favorable votes than any person listed with 36%.

One of Texas' newest residents, Joe Rogan, scored an even 25% in the “favorable” column with an equal number of people having never heard of him and the majority having no opinion.

In a list of national political figures, nobody had fewer “favorable” votes than Joaquin and Julian Castro with just a quarter of respondents saying they had a favorable view of either of them. They also topped the list for voters who had “no opinion” or hadn’t heard of them.

Donald Trump, Barack Obama and Joe Biden all were within several percentage points of each other in favorable and unfavorable responses.

One thousand registered voters were “matched to a sampling frame on gender, age, race, and education” and surveyed, according to data from the University of Massachusetts Lowell, which independently funded the poll.