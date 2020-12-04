La Panadería announces new concept restaurant to open at Quarry Village in 2021

SAN ANTONIO – A new concept is on the way from the founders of La Panadería.

El Morita Kitchen will open at the Quarry Village in summer 2021 and will feature Mexico City-inspired cuisine.

“The Mexico City food scene is truly rich, presenting a kaleidoscope of flavor,” David Cáceres, co-founder and head baker of La Panadería said. “Whether you’re enjoying street food or fine dining you will always be surprised, and we want to continue to share our culture and that element of surprise with San Antonio.”

The new place will serve breakfast, lunch, dinner and include a Sunday brunch.

“We believe that culture evolves through three elements: food, language and art,” Jose Cáceres, co-founder of La Panadería said.

More details about this new concept will be released early next year.