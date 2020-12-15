Top 5 recipes people searched for on Google in 2020

This was a year unlike any other. Find more stories wrapping up 2020 here .

Every year, food trends take over the internet and get their 15 minutes of fame before the next big thing, and this year was no exception. However, since many of us spent our days indoors a lot this year, we made our trendy food from the comfort of our homes.

The following are the top 5 searched recipes on Google this year in the United States:

No. 5: DoubleTree cookie

DoubleTree by Hilton is known for its sought-after complimentary cookies that you get when you first arrive at the hotel. This year, for the first time, Hilton released its recipe for the DoubleTree Signature Cookie Recipe

Many copycat recipes have been floating around for years, but the hotel chain finally decided to share its recipe, so bakers at home could have their own delicious DoubleTree cookie. Get the recipe by clicking here.

No. 4: Dole Whip

Trying the Dole Whip dessert at Disneyland in California is a must. However, with COVID-19 restrictions this year, many decided to make their own at home after Disney and Dole released their recipe versions of the frozen pineapple dessert online.

Disney released the recipe to its Disneyland app users, and Dole released its recipe online. The Dole recipe has a few more ingredients than the Disney version, but both look delicious! Check them out for yourself by clicking here.

No. 3: Disney churro

The Disney churro recipe is another favorite that made the top 5 most searched recipes in the United States after the company made it public. The recipe is simple, with only a few ingredients and a tasty, sugary result. Though the recipe is no longer available on the Disney Parks Blog, you can still get it by clicking here.

No. 2: Whipped Coffee

Dalgona coffee, also known as whipped coffee, was a mega-viral recipe this year, especially on the Tik Tok app. The whipped, frothy drink only requires three ingredients and a lot of patience and arm strength. The trick is getting the consistency just right. Get the recipe by clicking here.

No. 1: Sourdough bread

Sourdough bread was the No. 1 searched recipe in the United States on Google this year. While many of us were stuck in quarantine at the beginning of the pandemic and finding ways to stay busy, sourdough breadmaking was a way to work out our frustrations during the kneading process. While many people may be back in the office and have less time, this rustic bread never goes out of style and is perfect for a weekend project. Click here for some sourdough bread recipes for beginners.

