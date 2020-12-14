What are your neighbors Googling? The top trending searches in San Antonio for 2020

Google - it’s a search engine that has, over time, turned into a verb. Just Google it.

So what have people been Googling this year? The tech giant has provided some insight into the “trillions of searches, questions, news, people, causes, places and events that shaped this year,” including some of the top trending searches in San Antonio.

Here are the top 10 trending searches in San Antonio in 2020:

Election results 2020 Coronavirus Kobe Bryant NISD portal Zoom Who is winning the election Coronavirus symptoms Coronavirus update Naya Rivera Kim Jong Un

The presidential election and the global coronavirus pandemic ruled the search engine inquiries for our area, followed by the untimely death of Kobe Bryant, who died in a helicopter crash on Jan. 26.

The overall Google search trends for Texas are similar to the San Antonio-specific searches with the absence of the NISD portal inquiry and the search including Chadwick Boseman instead of Kim Jong Un.

The top trending Google searches in Texas for 2020 are:

Election results 2020 Coronavirus Kobe Bryant Who is winning the election Coronavirus update Coronavirus symptoms Zoom Hurricane Laura Naya Rivera Chadwick Boseman

Both Chadwick Boseman, 43, and Naya Rivera, 33, who made both trending search lists, died this past year.

Boseman died on Aug. 28 following a four year battle with colon cancer but it was a shock to millions as the actor, who starred in movies like “Get on Up,” “42,” and “Black Panther,” kept his diagnosis a secret.

Rivera drowned July 8 while out boating with her 4-year-old son at Like Piru in California. Since her death, a wrongful death lawsuit has been filed citing negligence on behalf of Ventura County and managers of Lake Piru.

What else was trending? “How to” searches were up due to people staying home and quarantining due to the pandemic.

2020 is the year we will always remember but try to forget.

