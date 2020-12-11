From Thunderbirds to snakes: KSAT.com’s 10 most-watched videos of 2020

SAN ANTONIO – The year 2020 is one that nobody saw coming - it started with hopes and dreams for a new decade and quickly went south.

There were huge news stories, both good and bad, ranging from the untimely death of Kobe Bryant to the coronavirus pandemic to an improvement in air quality, and for the first time in history, a non-English language film won the Oscar for best movie.

The videos that resonated with KSAT viewers are also a mix of highs and lows.

Here are the top 10 most-viewed videos on the KSAT website from 2020:

1. Black jogger detained by SAPD wasn’t suspect they were looking for. Now he’s charged with felony assault on officers.

2. Fly with the Thunderbirds! Watch the San Antonio flyover from the cockpit of an F-16

3. Nurse shares step-by-step instructions for making mask with up to 99.5% filtration efficiency

4. Edison High School student lifts shirt up, makes sexual advances at teacher during virtual class

5. Mayor Nirenberg calls for further investigation after Black jogger detained by SAPD

6. Video shows ‘at least 50′ snakes slithering around in San Antonio pond

7. Massive homeless tunnel town uncovered in San Antonio

8. Once in a lifetime opportunity lets you drive through San Antonio Zoo

9. Gov. Abbott: It will take ‘several weeks’ to know if social distancing measures slowed COVID-19 spread

10. Huge African-themed water park and resort coming to Texas