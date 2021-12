(Gene J. Puskar, Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

Burger King is throwing it back this weekend by offering its famous Whoppers at their original price.

On Friday and Saturday, the burger chain will serve Whoppers for 37 cents at restaurants nationwide, according to CNN.

The deal is only available to members of the Burger King Royal Perks, and customers must order through the Burger King website or app.

The throwback deal is in honor of the Whopper’s 64th birthday, according to the Burger King website. Only one offer per customer is allowed.