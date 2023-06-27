Whataburger announces return of three fan favorites, new BLT

SAN ANTONIO – Whataburger fans can look forward to the return of three fan favorites and one new menu item this summer.

On Monday, the San Antonio-based burger chain announced that it is bringing back the jalapeño cheddar biscuit, the Southern bacon double and the banana pudding shake and adding a BLT.

The jalapeño cheddar biscuit is back by popular demand, Whataburger said. The breakfast item includes a biscuit with shredded cheddar cheese and bits of diced jalapeños baked inside, plus sausage, egg and cheese.

The Southern bacon double combines fresh slaw and tangy Southern-style sauce with the classic bacon and cheese Whataburger.

Whataburger Southern Bacon Double Burger. (Courtesy, Whataburger)

The shake combines a vanilla base shake with a banana pudding flavor.

Whataburger also announced a new BLT, which includes all the makings of a sandwich classic on top of Texas Toast.

“The BLT is the ultimate simple and savory sandwich for summer,” Rich Scheffler, Whataburger’s executive vice president and chief marketing officer, said in a news release. “With Whataburger’s endless customization options, our guests have been ordering their take on a BLT for many years. Now they can simply order the BLT. Of course, our delicious extras, such as avocado or jalapenos, are available to add on so you can enjoy it just like you like it!”

All items will be available for a limited time. The prices for each item vary by market.

Banana Pudding Shake (Whataburger)