More than 100 restaurants to participate in 12th annual Restaurant Weeks hosted by Culinaria

For the 12th year in a row, Culinaria is hosting its bi-annual event, Restaurant Weeks.

From January 15 until January 27, more than 100 restaurants will participate in the event.

During the two-week time period, the participating restaurants will have 3-course pre-fixed menus for brunch, lunch and dinner. The pricing for these courses is set for either $25, $35 or $55 and is determined by each individual restaurant.

“It is the perfect opportunity to go out and try new restaurants, or some of your favorites without breaking the bank,” said Suzanne Taranto-Etheredge, President and CEO of Culinaria.

Taranto-Etheredge says the inspiration behind Restaurant Week mainly came from New York City. She says NYC and other cities across the U.S. were hosting Restaurant Week and it helped bring people into the local restaurants in the cities. Taranto-Etheredge wanted something like that here in San Antonio.

“San Antonio has always thrived on being very culturally rich and diverse and interesting and I think that supporting local is the best way to achieve that,” said Taranto-Etheredge.

The first Restaurant Weeks event is scheduled in January. Taranto-Etheredge says they picked January because many restaurants see a big decline in customers as everyone is coming off the holidays.

The second Restaurant Weeks event takes place in August. This is because many people are staying indoors due to the heat or are out of town on summer vacations.

“I think the great thing about winter and summer is that it’s completely flavor profiles,” Taranto-Etheredge said.

So far, 115 restaurants are participating in this year’s first Restaurant Weeks. Taranato-Etheredge says most are local restaurants. There are some Texas chains participating. The restaurants are located throughout all of San Antonio.

“We want to keep those guys in business and really thriving in our community. They’re so important to us and really contribute to the confluence of culture that’s found and interwoven into San Antonio’s food,” said Taranto-Etheredge.

No sign is required for customers to participate in the Restaurant Weeks, however, it is recommended to make a reservation before going to any of the restaurants.

For a full list of the restaurants participating, click here.