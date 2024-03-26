Krispy Kreme doughnuts will soon be available at McDonald’s

Two American food giants have announced an extended partnership: McDonald’s restaurants will serve Krispy Kreme doughnuts nationwide.

On Tuesday, the chains announced that people will start seeing Krispy Kreme doughnuts at McDonald’s restaurants later this year as part of a phased rollout. The doughnuts will be available nationwide at participating McDonald’s by the end of 2026.

The doughnuts will be made daily and delivered to McDonald’s restaurants every morning, according to a news release.

The flavors — original glazed, chocolate iced with sprinkles, and chocolate iced with “Kreme” filling — will be available individually or in boxes of six.

In the news release, the chains said they successfully tested the partnership at 160 McDonald’s restaurants in Kentucky.

“The top request we receive from consumers, every day, is, ‘please bring Krispy Kreme to my town.’ Partnering with McDonald’s on a national scale will provide our fans and doughnut lovers unprecedented daily access to fresh doughnuts and the joy that is Krispy Kreme,” Krispy Kreme President and CEO Josh Charlesworth said in the release.

To celebrate, Krispy Kreme will give one free original glazed doughnut to each guest who visits from 5-9 p.m. on Tuesday, March 26.

