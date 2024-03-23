Texas Eats: New Cheesecake Shop in New Braunfels, Wildflowers in Stonewall & Ramen in San Antonio

SAN ANTONIO – You can watch “Texas Eats” on Saturdays at 10 a.m. on KSAT 12, KSAT.com, and KSAT Plus, our free streaming app.
David Elder takes you inside a REAL cheesecake factory in San Antonio to learn how Laika Cheesecakes prepares all of their delicious treats.
Restaurants this week:
Laika Cheesecakes & Espresso
1430 Unicorn Ave ste 105, New Braunfels, TX 78130
@eldereats
✨ NEW + GIVEAWAY! ✨ Get scratch-made cheesecakes, espressos, matcha drinks, lemonades and more at @Laika Cheesecake & Espresso NOW in New Braunfels! . 📍 1430 Unicorn Ave, Unit 106 New Braunfels, TX 78130 . GIVEAWAY IS LIVE ON MY INSTAGRAM! . #eldereats #cheesecakes #texaseats #newbraunfels #desserts #espresso #cakes #sweets♬ A Time of Smile - Made Ariya
Kuhlman Cellars
18421 E, US-290, Stonewall, TX 78671
Nama Ramen
6526 Babcock Rd, San Antonio, TX 78249
Follow Texas Eats and David Elder on Facebook and Instagram for more food info, pictures, videos and giveaways.
- Facebook: @TexasEatsTV
- Instagram: @texaseatstv
- TikTok: @ElderEats
- Twitter: @TexasEatsTV