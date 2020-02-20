Get completely customized spuds at Jacked! Potato in Converse

CONVERSE, Texas – Sweet and savory spuds are a huge hit at local eatery Jacked! Potato in Converse.

Thursday is the grand opening for the restaurant located at 8340 FM 78, Suite 4 and David Elder takes you inside for a first-hand look.

It’s all about choices at Jacked! Potato where every potato is completely customizable. There are also sweet potatoes in addition to the traditional baked potato.

“When you want to build a legacy and dream for your family… you have to enjoy what you’re doing,” said owner Jacci Castille.

Fun fact: Castille said the King Edward Baked potato oven she uses is the only one in the U.S.

Check out the video to see the brisket sweet potato - a butter, brown sugar and barbecue inspired potato confection that’s out of this world.