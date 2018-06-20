San Antonio pit master set to compete on Food Network's 'Chopped'

SAN ANTONIO - In this year's Grill Masters tournament on the Food Network TV series "Chopped," San Antonio will be represented well.

2M Smokehouse owner and pit master Esaul Ramos will be competing.

This year, the tournament will be broken down by regions, and Ramos must beat three other Texas pit masters before moving on in the competition.

2M Smokehouse is located on South W W White Road, and Ramos is known for adding a Tex-Mex twist to his barbecue.

"San Antonio is little bit different from all the other cities in Texas, so we want to be able to offer San Antonians stuff that we grew up on," Ramos said in a past Flavor Favs interview.

Season four of "Chopped Grill Masters" starts on July 31.

