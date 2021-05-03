With summer coming, how concerned should you be about melanoma?

With the calendar hitting May and summer quickly approaching, that means sales of sunscreen will be ratcheting up with beach weather hitting its peak season.

Such sunscreen will be necessary as one preventive measure of melanoma, the most serious type of skin cancer that is estimated this year to cause more than 7,000 deaths, according to cancer.net.

Since Melanoma Monday is today, here are some facts, figures and preventive measures tied to melanoma, according to the Mayo Clinic.

What causes melanoma?

When there’s an issue with melanin-producing cells that give color to your skin, melanoma occurs. This is often caused by genetic factors and exposure from ultraviolet radiation, either from the sun or from tanning on lamps and beds.

Having a weakened immune system or more than 50 ordinary moles can indicate an increased chance of melanoma.

What are the symptoms of melanoma?