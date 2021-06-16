Heading outdoors this summer? Keep these sunscreen tips in mind

ORLANDO, Fla. (Ivanhoe Newswire) – Even though the average American only spends about 7% of their entire life outdoors, the way that time is spent is crucial. We all know that drinking too much alcohol out in the sun can cause dehydration, but did you know drinking too much lime juice can cause a reaction called “margarita dermatitis?” Did you know that when you get a sunburn, UV radiation is actually mutating your DNA? There are also some things you may not know about your sunscreen.

From beach days to just running errands, we all do things we’re not supposed to out in the sun. For example, dermatologists say you should be wearing sunscreen every day you’ll be outside, regardless of how long. Also, bigger isn’t always better. The FDA has called any SPF that’s 50 or higher “inherently misleading,” citing that SPF 100 only blocks one percent more of UVB rays than SPF 50. Unfortunately, sunscreen isn’t cancer prevention in a bottle.

Ad

RELATED: These sunscreens top Consumer Reports’ tests

“This doesn’t substitute an evaluation by a dermatologist,” said Naiara Braghiroli, MD, a dermatologist with Baptist Health’s Miami Cancer Institute.

The National Cancer Institute reports that people who solely rely on sunscreen are more likely to get sunburns and are damaged by invisible UVA rays than those who also cover up.

UVA rays that penetrate much deeper into the skin causing free radicals can damage skin and even speed up aging. Dermatologists advise looking for a product with zinc oxide for higher UVA protection and finding safer ways to enjoy the much-welcomed summer sun.

Dermatologists say sunscreen is excellent at blocking the redness and irritation caused by UVB rays, but not all sunscreen is created equal. Many contain a type of vitamin called retinyl palmitate, which is added as an anti-aging compound. However, several studies have linked this compound to an increased risk of skin cancer.

Ad

Contributors to this news report include: Sabrina Broadbent, Producer; and Roque Correa, Editor.