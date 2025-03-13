Some La Roche-Posay, Proactiv and Walgreens acne treatments recalled due to benzene levels

FILE - The Food and Drug Administration campus in Silver Spring, Md., is seen, Oct. 14, 2015. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik, File)

WASHINGTON – U.S. health officials are asking retailers to pull a small number of acne creams from their store shelves after government testing found they contain slightly elevated levels of a chemical associated with cancer.

The Food and Drug Administration said several lots of six products containing benzoyl peroxide are being recalled, including Walgreens Acne Control Cleanser, Proactiv Skin Smoothing Exfoliator and La Roche-Posay Effaclar Duo Dual Action Acne Treatment. The full list and lot numbers was posted online Tuesday.

The FDA stressed consumers face little risk from the products.

“Even with daily use of these products for decades, the risk of a person developing cancer because of exposure to benzene found in these products is very low,” the agency stated.

All of the products contain benzene, a chemical component of crude oil, gas and cigarette smoke. Prolonged exposure to high levels can cause leukemia and other cancers.

The recalls announced this week apply to stores selling the items. FDA officials said consumers don’t need to take any specific action.

The FDA identified the six products after testing 95 acne treatment products. The agency’s review was prompted by testing reports from private laboratories about excess benzene levels in a number of acne products.

In recent years a variety of other products have been recalled over benzene levels, including hand sanitizers, aerosols and sunscreens.

The Associated Press Health and Science Department receives support from the Howard Hughes Medical Institute’s Science and Educational Media Group and the Robert Wood Johnson Foundation. The AP is solely responsible for all content.