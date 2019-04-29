Diet, exercise can help people beat knee osteoarthritis

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. - More than 250 million people worldwide suffer from knee osteoarthritis. More than half of them will wind up needing knee replacement surgery.

Researchers are now proving diet and exercise can ease the pain and get people moving again without surgery or medication.

Cathryn Sages joined a study at Wake Forest University for people suffering from knee osteoarthritis.

"The main symptom is pain, decrease in quality of life, decrease in mobility," said Stephen Messier, professor of health and exercise science at Wake Forest University, Winston-Salem.

The first study found 10 percent weight loss combined with moderate exercise decreased pain by more than half.

"We found that for every one pound of weight that you lose was four pounds of stress on your knees," Messier said.

Carolyn Archie lived with knee pain for more than 10 years before joining the study.

"I've lost about 22 pounds, it's amazing," Archie said.

The combination of diet and exercise let Archie get on the elliptical machine.

Brad Zabel said working out regularly and watching what he eats means a lot less ibuprofen.

The second study showed better outcomes.

"Twice the weight loss, twice the effect. A minimum of three times a week exercise for at least 40 to 60 minutes," Messier said.

"I'm not saying you have to run a marathon, but you can walk around the block," Sages shared.

Study participants follow a calorie-restricted diet and do a 20 minute walk followed by 15 minutes of strength training and then another 20 minute walk.

The studies are funded by the National Institutes of Health, and the hope is this program will be implemented in health systems nationwide.

For more information on the latest study please email, wecan@wfu.edu, or to learn more about knee osteoarthritis, click here.

