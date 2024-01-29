64º
Join Insider for Free

WEATHER ALERT

KSAT Insider

Share your Rodeo Photos with KSAT Connect!

Dust off your boots, and let’s rodeo!

Emily Martin, KSAT Insider Membership Producer

Tags: KSAT Insider, Rodeo, KSAT Connect
San Antonio Rodeo 2023 (Katelyn Leter, Katelyn Lester)

SAN ANTONIOLet’s Rodeo, San Antonio!

This weekend, the Western Heritage Parade kicks off the San Antonio Stock Show and Rodeo festivities. Then, from Feb. 8-25, rodeo festivities continue at the Frost Bank Center and Freeman Coliseum.

Are you planning to attend any Rodeo events? We want to see your photos! Snap a pic and submit it using KSAT Connect.

Marty at KSAT

Remembering the 2023 Western Heritage Parade and the FUN WE HAD with Ursula Pari, David Sears and our Insiders who won the contest to ride. Can't wait for this year!

0
San Antonio

Not sure how to upload them? Here is a guide to posting:

  • Open the KSAT Weather Authority app OR visit the KSAT Connect web page. We recommend using the app for regular access to KSAT Connect!
  • If you’re on the KSAT Weather Authority app, click the camera icon on the navigation bar at the bottom of the screen. You can also upload from the KSAT News app. Click here for instructions.
  • Sign in or sign up for a FREE KSAT Insider (member) account by clicking the orange button with the text “Log in to Upload a Pin.”
  • Once you’re signed in, you’ll click the orange button that now reads “Upload a Pin.”
  • Click the blue button at the top to choose the photo or video you’d like to share.
  • Select “Events and Festivals” as the channel and “Rodeol” as your category.
  • Tell us about your photo or video by including a description.
  • The last step here, click the orange button at the bottom to upload.

Copyright 2024 by KSAT - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

Emily Martin is the KSAT Insider Membership Producer. She earned a journalism degree from Texas State University, where she was news director at KTSW, the campus radio station. She has also interned at KXAN and KUT in Austin.

email