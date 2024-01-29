Share your Rodeo Photos with KSAT Connect!

SAN ANTONIO – Let’s Rodeo, San Antonio!

This weekend, the Western Heritage Parade kicks off the San Antonio Stock Show and Rodeo festivities. Then, from Feb. 8-25, rodeo festivities continue at the Frost Bank Center and Freeman Coliseum.

Are you planning to attend any Rodeo events? We want to see your photos! Snap a pic and submit it using KSAT Connect.

Marty at KSAT Remembering the 2023 Western Heritage Parade and the FUN WE HAD with Ursula Pari, David Sears and our Insiders who won the contest to ride. Can't wait for this year! Jan 25, 2024 0 San Antonio

Not sure how to upload them? Here is a guide to posting: