SAN ANTONIO – Spring is upon us, and that means the start of daylight saving time. On March 10, Texans will “lose” an hour of sleep when the clocks spring forward at 2 a.m.

While there have been attempts at the state and national level to make either daylight saving or standard time permanent, nothing has been signed into law yet.

Recommended Videos

Would you like to get rid of the time changes? Let us know using the poll down below.

Related: