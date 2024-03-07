Daylight saving time will spring clocks forward one hour on Sunday

FILE - A selection of vintage clocks are displayed at the Electric Time Company, March 9, 2023, in Medfield, Mass. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa, file)

SAN ANTONIO – Daylight saving time is going to spring clocks forward and give us a 23-hour day on March 10.

The official time change is at 2 a.m., Sunday, March 10, but for those who hit the hay earlier, it may be a good idea to set some clocks and watches forward before going to bed.

Examples of clocks that don’t automatically adjust are clocks on car radios, ovens, microwaves and certain alarm clocks.

The bi-annual changing of the clocks has become somewhat controversial in recent years.

Not all states in the U.S. take part in daylight saving time. Hawaii and Arizona don’t observe the biannual clock-changing chore. But, Texas is not exempt from the time change.