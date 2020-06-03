KSAT Community spotlight: YouthCue

SAN ANTONIO – To help families in need of a warm meal, nonprofit YouthCue is going above and beyond to serve the community.

YouthCue has positively impacted youth through the power of choral music nationally, and here in San Antonio through the San Antonio Youth Chorale (SAYC).

SAYC, the local nonprofit franchise of YouthCUE, regularly performs fundraisers for the San Antonio Food Bank and other local organizations needing support and visibility throughout the United States.

“The program [The San Antonio Youth Chorale] model not only trains teenagers for superb choral singing, but we give particular attention to developing strong, compassionate, involved leadership and initiative among adolescents at a time in their lives when new discoveries take place and major decisions are being made,” said Randy Edwards, founder and president of YouthCue.

YouthCue raises donations for SA Food Bank

Now the group needs your help to raise their voices to aid the San Antonio Food Bank during the pandemic.

One donated dollar to the food bank can provide seven meals. If you can make a donation to the SA Food Bank, click here.

Watch YouthCue’s 5th Harmony on KSAT12 June 13, June 14, June 20, July 11 and July 18 from 4 p.m. to 5 p.m. to show your support.

“We are seeking to create life-transforming opportunities and character-shaping memories which will not only sustain students through the difficult times in their lives but also propel them forward to engage in compassionate service to others,” Edwards said. “The soundtrack created is not just for the time they are in middle school, high school, and college, but it will continue to deepen and be enriched through their whole lives as they go forth in the spirit of empathy, inclusion, and community.”

KSAT Community operates in partnership with University Health System, Energy Transfer and Randolph-Brooks Federal Credit Union.