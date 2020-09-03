KSAT Community spotlight: Morgan’s Wonderland ‘Cheers to Ten Years’ Virtual Gala

SAN ANTONIO – Mark your calendars, you’re invited to Morgan’s Wonderland “Cheers to 10 Years” Virtual Gala!

This year, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Morgan’s Wonderland has decided to gather together apart for its annual gala. Whether you’re joining the virtual event or want to get involved, here’s the inside scoop on what to expect for this year’s “Cheers to Ten Years” Virtual Gala.

On Friday, Sept. 25 from 7 p.m. to 8 p.m., tune into KSAT12 on air, online, Facebook LIVE, on your Smart TV by downloading the KSAT-TV app, or on Roku, Amazon Fire, and Apple TV by searching for KSAT-TV in the app store. Any way you watch, it’s free TV.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Morgan’s Wonderland made the difficult decision to remain closed for the remainder of 2020.

“As a nonprofit organization, Morgan’s Wonderland relies on our community to support us in growing our mission of inclusion,” said Gordon Hartman, founder of Morgan’s Wonderland. “From the very beginning, anyone with a special need has been admitted free of charge, no questions asked. We can do things like free admission for individuals with special needs, low-cost items throughout the park, and programming because of the community’s support and funds raised at events like our annual gala.”

Click here for more details on how you can support their mission of inclusion or simple text MWCHEERS to 797979 to donate today.

The closure of the nonprofit parks will have a dramatic economic impact – a loss estimated at more than $1.3 million, according to Morgan’s Wonderland.

“Your generosity will benefit our new Morgan’s Wonderland Inclusion Foundation (MWIF), which has been created to support the entire Morgan’s Wonderland “family” including Morgan’s Wonderland, Morgan’s Inspiration Island, Morgan’s Wonderland Sports, Morgan’s Wonderland Camp and the Multi-Assistance Center at Morgan’s Wonderland or The MAC,” Hartman said. “This means that by supporting this year’s virtual gala, you’ll be supporting all our efforts to build an inclusive community.”

