KSAT Community spotlight: SA Youth’s annual fundraiser, ‘Chips N Salsa’ to stream live with special roaring 1920’s theme

SAN ANTONIO – SA Youth is hosting its annual Chips N Salsa fundraising event, taking place online featuring KSAT12′s Mike Osterhage and his wife Bonnie Osterhage.

Chips N Salsa is an opportunity to raise funds and awareness for San Antonio’s high-risk children and young adults on Friday, Oct. 2 from 7 p.m. to 8:30 pm.

The live, virtual event which will be livestreamed and free to watch on Facebook will include testimonials from program participants, a cocktail demonstration provided by Seersucker Southern Style Gin, entertainment and themed party props.

Tickets may be purchased online and include an array of items to celebrate in style and comfort from your home. A ticket purchase, be it individual or duo, will get you a ‘party pack’ full of goodies that will enhance the virtual experience.

“Chips N Salsa is SA Youth’s largest fundraiser of the year and we rely on it to keep our programs up and running,” said Asia Ciaravino, president and CEO of SA Youth. “It is a key source of our operating revenue and it is vitally important to our organization. Each dollar donated directly impacts programs. You hear it all the time, but every dollar counts. We are able to squeeze and magnify the impact of each dollar for services that are more critical now than ever. Our goal is to raise $150,000 with this now virtual event.”

Funds from your sponsorship and individual ticket purchases directly impact the lives of San Antonio’s high-risk youth and young adults from highly distressed neighborhoods across the city.

Nearly 30% of San Antonio’s children live below the poverty level and have no safe place to go after school. Together, with your support, SA Youth continues to bridge the gap by providing academic and social-emotional support, ensuring their success beyond circumstance.

Your dollars in action for SA Youth:

(1) $100 donation can provide two elementary school students with a backpack full of school supplies.

(1) $250 donation can provide one middle school student with a backpack full of school supplies and a Chromebook laptop.

(1) $500 donation can provide 10 elementary school students with school supplies

(1) $750 donation can provide five high school students with a backpack full of school supplies.

(1) 1,500 donation can provide one child for an entire year to attend the Out-of-School Time program.

(1) $5,000 donation can support one site location for 100 students.

[Related: KSAT Community partners with San Antonio Food Bank for Hunger Action Month in September, University Health System partners with H-E-B Pharmacy in flu shot drive-thru, Lace up your shoes for the Head for the Cure - San Antonio Virtual 5K]

SA Youth empowers San Antonio’s high-risk youth and young adults by providing quality educational programming in a safe environment. To learn more about the group, click here.

KSAT Community operates in partnership with University Health System, Energy Transfer and Randolph-Brooks Federal Credit Union.