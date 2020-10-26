KSAT Community: University Health to host 3 flu shot drives in November

SAN ANTONIO – Do you need your flu shot?

With flu season quickly approaching, University Health and Precinct 3 Commissioner Kevin Wolff will host a flu shot drive on Saturday, Nov. 7 from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. at Dub Farris Athletic Complex, 8400 North Loop 1604 W.

Additional details:

Individual registrations must be submitted for each person receiving a flu shot. This includes everyone three years and older.

To protect the health and safety of everyone involved, protocols will be in place to ensure mask use and physical distancing.

Most major insurance plans will be accepted. Shots are available at no cost for those without insurance.

To register for the flu shot drive on Nov. 7, click here.

Upcoming flu shot drives

Saturday, Nov. 14

Time: 8 a.m. to noon

Location: Freeman Coliseum, 3201 East Houston Street

Hosted by Precinct 4 Commissioner Tommy Calvert

Register by clicking here

Saturday, Nov. 21

Time 8 a.m. to noon

Location: Texas A&M University-San Antonio, One University Way

Hosted by Precinct 1 Commissioner Chico Rodriguez

Register by clicking here

Appointments are required to get a flu shot at the drive-thru event. Call 210-358-7020 for more information.

