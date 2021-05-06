‘VAX LIVE: The Concert to Reunite the World’ hosted by Selena Gomez to air on KSAT12

Tune into KSAT12 Saturday, May 8 from 7 p.m. to 8 p.m. to watch Global Citizen’s “VAX LIVE: The Concert to Reunite the World,” a global broadcast and streaming special that aims to inspire vaccine confidence worldwide and help get the COVID-19 vaccines to everyone, everywhere.

The concert will be hosted by Selena Gomez and performances will be made by Jennifer Lopez, Eddie Vedder, Foo Fighters, J Balvin and H.E.R.

During the special, Global Citizen will call on philanthropists and corporations to donate enough “dollars-for-doses” to vaccinate more than 27 million heroic health workers that are serving on the global frontlines of the COVID-19 pandemic every day. The special will also encourage global development advocates and changemakers to call on world leaders to prioritize the equitable distribution of COVID-19 vaccines for everyone, everywhere.

“I’m honored to be hosting ‘VAX LIVE: The Concert to Reunite the World’,” said Selena Gomez. “This is a historic moment to encourage people around the world to take the COVID-19 vaccine when it becomes available to them, call on world leaders to share vaccine doses equitably and to bring people together for a night of music in a way that hasn’t felt possible in the past year. I can’t wait to be a part of it.”

As the exclusive global streaming partner, YouTube will stream an extended version of “VAX LIVE: The Concert to Reunite the World” on the Global Citizen channel for a full run-time of 90 minutes, which will include additional performances and appearances by NCT 127 and YouTube creators Daniel El Travieso, Kati Morton, ShootforLove, Thembe Mahlaba and The Try Guys.

As part of “VAX LIVE,” Global Citizen is campaigning to support the Access to COVID-19 Tools (ACT) Accelerator initiative – including COVAX – a vaccine-sharing program co-led by the World Health Organization (WHO), to ensure that low-income countries can access COVID-19 vaccines. “VAX LIVE: The Concert to Reunite the World” aims to inspire Global Citizens to call on governments, asking them to pledge $22.1 billion, the outstanding balance needed by the ACT-Accelerator to get 2 billion COVID-19 vaccine doses, tests and treatments to the world’s poorest countries by the end of 2021.

“VAX LIVE: The Concert to Reunite the World” is part of Global Citizen’s overall 2021 Recovery Plan for the World, a yearlong campaign and series of events that aims to help end COVID-19 for all, end the hunger crisis, resume learning everywhere, protect the planet and advance equity for all.

To achieve global vaccine access and confidence, “VAX LIVE: The Concert to Reunite the World” aims to do the following: