25th annual Gotcha Covered collection drive asks community to donate new or gently-used clothing to benefit local nonprofits

SAN ANTONIO – As individuals face hunger on a daily basis and with those that lost jobs due to COVID-19, now is the time to change lives and spread joy.

This holiday season, KSAT Community is partnering with local nonprofit Gotcha Covered to invite the community to help those in need right here in San Antonio.

On Sunday, Dec. 5 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. you can change lives with the Gotcha Covered Collection Drive by donating new or gently-used clothing, personal hygiene products and non-perishable food items.

“There has never been a time in San Antonio when Gotcha Covered is as desperately needed as it is right now”, said Howie Nestel, founder of Gotcha Covered.

This one-day initiative collects items needed most for the most vulnerable in our community with donations benefitting the San Antonio Food Bank, Haven for Hope, and the Battered Women and Children’s Shelter.

“As I drive the streets of the city I deeply love, I see pockets of hunger and hopelessness. San Antonians are the most generous people you will ever meet, and I am asking for your help, so we can deliver hope and healing over the holidays,” Nestel said.

Ad

Celebrating its 25th year of operations, Gotcha Covered is one of the longest-running, largest holiday collection drives in San Antonio.

Gotcha Covered nonprofit partners are requesting new and used clothing, coats, shoes, blankets, canned foods, peanut butter, tuna, baby formula, diapers, personal hygiene products, towels, sheets, paper goods, car seats, stroller and new packages of socks and underwear for men, women and children.

Every donation goes directly to those who need the items most.

Donations will be collected at Park North Shopping Center located at 842 NW Loop 410 at Blanco Road on event day.

To learn more about Gotcha Covered, click or tap here.

Related: Annual KSAT Community ‘Share the Shoes’ drive continues with SAPD this holiday season

Ad

KSAT Community operates in partnership with University Health, Energy Transfer and Randolph-Brooks Federal Credit Union.