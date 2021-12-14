KSAT, Red Cross phone bank on Dec. 15 will support tornado relief efforts in Midwest

FILE - An American flag is draped over debris after a tornado in Dawson Springs, Ky., Sunday, Dec. 12, 2021. In the desperate hours after massive storms struck, Gov. Andy Beshear took time from his duties to do what many of his fellow Kentuckians were doing. Again and again, he made calls to track down his cousin Jenny in hard-hit Dawson Springs. (AP Photo/Michael Clubb, File)

The American Red Cross is ready to support any communities affected by the tornadoes in the Midwest over the weekend.

A swath of tornadoes tore through the region Friday night, leveling several towns and killing dozens. Damage and recovery efforts continue.

The tornado was the deadliest in the U.S. in a decade. Reports say the tornadoes stretched for more than 250 miles and touched down in Kentucky, Illinois, Arkansas and Missouri.

To help individuals in need, affected by the storms, KSAT Community is teaming up with the American Red Cross this Wednesday, Dec. 15 by holding a phone bank from 12 p.m. to 7 p.m. to support the relief efforts.

THE PHONE NUMBER WILL BE ADDED HERE WEDNESDAY MORNING.

When you call and make a donation to help people affected by the tornadoes,those funds enable the Red Cross to prepare for, respond to and help people recover from this disaster.

Right now, the Red Cross is focused on providing safe shelter, meals and comfort for people in need.

To make a donation, visit redcross.org.

To learn more about the Red Cross response to the deadly tornadoes experienced in multiple states and how you can help, please go to: https://rdcrss.org/3IIYjBy Posted by American Red Cross Serving Central and South Texas on Sunday, December 12, 2021

