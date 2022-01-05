Help spread the love with Soldiers’ Angels Valentines for Veterans

This Valentine’s Day, you can help spread the love to deployed service members and veterans.

All you have to do is send completed Valentine’s Day cards (store-bought or handmade) along with $1 per card to the nonprofit Soldiers’ Angels.

The $1 per card will help cover the cost of packing and mailing boxes of Valentine’s Day cards to deployed troops overseas and VA Hospitals.

Soldier’s Angels will get the Valentines shipped to deployed service members around the world or hand-deliver them to veterans in VA Hospitals across the country. Cards will be accepted now through Monday, Feb. 14.

“Every year we receive thousands of Valentine’s Day cards addressed to service members and veterans,” said a representative for Soldiers’ Angels. “Sadly, since the cost to distribute these cards is so high, we are not able to provide enough funding to get these cards to our military and veteran heroes so they can feel the love.”

Ad

Mail your cards and $1 per card to Soldiers’ Angels Valentines for Veterans, 2895 NE Loop 410, Suite 107, San Antonio, Texas 78218.

Before sending your Valentine’s Day cards, please keep these tips in mind:

The deadline is Feb. 14.

Cards can be store-bought or handmade.

Individually wrapped candy can be included if it is attached to the card.

Include $1 per card, cash or check.

You can include an envelope if you want, but not necessary.

If you include an envelope, do not seal it.

At your discretion, you are welcome to include your return address in the event the recipient may write back to you. However, it is also OK if you do not include any personal information.

The mission of the Soldiers’ Angels is to provide aid, comfort, and resources to the military, veterans and their families.

To learn more about Soldiers’ Angels, visit soldiersangels.org.

KSAT Community operates in partnership with University Health, Energy Transfer and Randolph-Brooks Federal Credit Union.