These three techniques are among the most common warning signs you are the target of fraud

SAN ANTONIO – Have you ever been hijacked?

You’re forced into believing there’s not enough time, so you need to “act now.” An evildoer made their way into your account, and to stop it, you should “click here” to alert the proper authorities.

Fraud comes in many forms and can be sophisticated enough to catch almost anyone off guard.

Let’s be honest. When our brains are deceived into thinking it’s an emergency, we can sometimes act irrationally. And that is what scammers are hoping to do.

If you have devised self-proven tactics to combat situations like this, congratulations, you are on your way to defending yourself in enemy territory. But even scammers know when to up their game.

Scarcity. Authority. Credibility.

RBFCU illustrates three persuasive techniques deceivers use to ambush you as they lie in wait to benefit from your reactions.

If you are being rushed into deciding or presented with a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity, you are being targeted. Remember to stay calm and take a moment to pause and think before you act on what is happening. Their urgency does not have to be your emergency.

Some scams go beyond the extra mile, fabricating the identity of government organizations, businesses and even your closest friends and family.

When you are faced with emails, calls or texts making demands or threats, pay attention to who the message is from, and be careful clicking on web or email links.

Don’t use their contact information.

Verify their identity by using another form of communication. Go to the official website and verify the validity of the company or organization trying to contact you.

If the person on the other end claims to be your friend or family member, call or text that friend or family member directly to verify it is them.

For more information on spotting scams, visit RBFCU.org.

